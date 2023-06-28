West Ham United have made an enquiry for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of a potential move for him this summer.

What’s the latest on Callum Hudson-Odoi to West Ham United?

According to Ben Jacobs in his Caught Offside column, West Ham have ‘enquired’ about the player, although there is no shortage of interest in the 22-year-old, with fellow Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham also interested.

He is currently valued at €32m (£27m) by FootballTransfers and with just a year left on his current deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit, David Moyes may have the opportunity to lure him to the club for a knockdown price.

Could West Ham United sign Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Chelsea have a plethora of options across their front three and Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t appear to be standing still in the transfer market, which suggests the winger could find opportunities difficult to come by next term.

He spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, enduring an underwhelming campaign as he made only 21 appearances, registering two goal contributions, yet there is no disputing his potential.

He broke onto the scene during the 2018/2019 season and showed his "crazy potential" - as per scout Jacek Kulig, particularly impressing in the Europa League where he scored four goals in nine matches, before making his England debut aged just 18, underlining just how highly rated he was.

With superstardom just around the corner, the youngster suffered a serious injury which keep him out for a few months not long after he made his England debut and across his whole Chelsea career to date, he has missed 43 matches in total due to a variety of injury issues.

The loan move to Leverkusen was meant to rejuvenate him and director Simon Rolfes even claimed he was a “key player” for the side when it was confirmed he was staying in Germany for the whole season back in January.

Hudson-Odoi showed glimpses of his true potential in the Champions League last term, starting all six matches in the group stage, and even scoring once, while making 1.7 key passes per game and succeeding with 1.5 dribbles per game – a success rate of 53% - and these figures were actually higher than what West Ham winger Said Benrahma registered in the Europa Conference League.

The Algerian made just 0.8 key passes per game and also succeeded with 1.5 dribbles per match, yet his success rate was only 49%.

Thus, if Hudson-Odoi could replicate the form he displayed in Europe’s premier club competition, he could be a key player for Moyes next season, potentially even eclipsing Benrahma in the process.