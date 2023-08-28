Highlights West Ham are looking to sign another player with attacking qualities after Kudus.

He plays for another club in London and has shone at Premier League level before.

The Irons have already seen a bid rejected for the player.

West Ham United continued their fine start to the Premier League campaign with a wonderful 3-1 victory over high-flyers Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

With seven points from nine across their opening three fixtures, David Moyes is carrying the momentum gained at the end of last season into 2023/24, and he will be hoping to keep this excellent run going.

With the end of the summer transfer window looming, will the Scot perhaps dip back into the market to further bolster his squad?

Will West Ham United make another signing?

With Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus already arriving at the club, Moyes now looks like he is targeting another midfielder.

According to Football insider, the Irons are plotting a late move to sign Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, yet they could potentially face stiff competition.

The same outlet claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were keeping tabs on the player, although he still wants to remain part of the Chelsea squad, despite the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Moyes had a £40m bid rejected for the Englishman last month as he was aiming to secure his first summer signing, and he will be hoping it’s second time lucky if another bid is launched.

What could Conor Gallagher offer West Ham?

The £50k-per-week midfielder has played in all three of Chelsea’s matches this season, suggesting that Mauricio Pochettino sees him as a key member of the squad, but a lot can change heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Gallagher has already achieved an average Sofascore rating of 7.4 across these matches while making 2.7 tackles and 2.7 interceptions per game, ranking him first in the squad for these defensive metrics.

He also shone during a loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2021/22, ranking second for goals and assists (11), big chances created (five) and key passes per game (1.1), suggesting that he can offer excellent attacking and defensive qualities at Premier League level.

These could come in handy should he join West Ham and Moyes could play him just behind Lucas Paqueta, allowing him to forge a key partnership in the process.

The Brazilian ranked in the top five across the West Ham squad last season for shots on target per game (0.6), key passes per game (1.1) and successful dribbles per game (1.2), indicating that he was one of their finer players from an attacking point of view.

Having Gallagher, who has shown this season he is impressive at winning the ball back, behind him cleaning up, could allow Paqueta some added freedom in terms of creating more attacking opportunities. After all, he is already the leading creator in the squad this term, with two key passes per match.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praised on the midfielder during his temporary spell at Selhurst Park back in 2022, lauding him as “exceptional” while also “being a pleasure to coach” and these qualities will undoubtedly please Moyes.

Signing Gallagher would give Moyes a big boost in the heart of his midfield, while also having the potential to get Paqueta really firing in the number ten role.

The next few days could prove to be crucial.