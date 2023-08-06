West Ham United finally said goodbye to homegrown hero Declan Rice during the transfer window, as he joined Arsenal for an incredible £105m fee, a record between two British clubs.

The move was perhaps inevitable, with the midfielder impressing via his performances for the club in the Premier League and in Europe, where he became the first West Ham captain to lift a European trophy since the great Bobby Moore back in 1965, further endearing himself to the supporters.

David Moyes has yet to make a signing this summer, despite having money to spend following the Rice sale.

Could the Scot perhaps avenge his departure by signing a young talent from Arsenal in the coming weeks?

What are the latest West Ham transfer rumours?

According to a prior from talkSPORT, the Irons are interested in making a move for promising striker, Folarin Balogun, this summer as Moyes aims to bolster his attacking options.

Mikel Arteta appears to be keen on letting the 22-year-old depart the Emirates before the transfer window shuts in the next few weeks, valuing the striker at £45m.

Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca is close to securing an exit from West Ham after just one season in London, with Fabrizio Romano stating Atalanta will be his next destination and this leaves Moyes rather short in the attacking department.

How many goals has Folarin Balogun scored?

The American international has made ten appearances for Arsenal, scoring twice, yet it was his season long loan spell at Stade Reims which brought him widespread acclaim.

The 22-year-old was a sensation in Ligue 1, netting 21 goals across 37 games, finishing the 2022/23 season as the fourth highest scorer in the division, behind just Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David. Not bad company to keep.

Although relatively inexperienced, Balogun ranked first across the Reims squad for goals and assists (23), shots on target per game (1.6) and third for big chances created (eight), showcasing just how important he was to the French side.

Comparing these figures to the West Ham side demonstrates that the Arsenal striker could slot into Moyes’s starting XI with ease. His 23 goals and assists was 12 clear of Jarrod Bowen at the Hammers, while Said Benrahma registered 0.8 shots on target per game and Bowen created nine big chances, indicating just how effective he was compared to the West Ham players last term.

Will Still, the Reims manager, lauded his striker last term, saying: “He's unbelievable, he has real talent but he is also just a top person.” And his recent form even led to a debut for the United States.

He scored on his second appearance for his country, taking his club form that took Ligue 1 by storm onto the international stage, and it’s clear he is ready to make an impression in the Premier League.

His spell in France was a big learning curve and compared to the rest of the West Ham squad, Balogun could provide a key attacking threat, and this could benefit Moyes during 2023/24.

The young menace might not have a long term future under Arteta, but Moyes could give him an ideal platform to shine.

With West Ham having suffered the disastrous blow of losing Rice to the Gunners, the Europa Conference League winners could exact some revenge by poaching Balogun before the September deadline.