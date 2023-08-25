West Ham United are beginning to ramp up their transfer business as the summer window draws to a close in the next week.

Having already signed Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, and Konstantinos Mavropanos, David Moyes is now targeting reinforcements across other areas of his first team squad as several players have emerged as targets.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is one name on Moyes’ list while Romelu Lukaku is also a player who has emerged as a recent target.

The Scot is also showing interest in another Chelsea player who enjoyed a loan spell in the Championship last term. Could a move materialise before next week?

Are West Ham United interested in Ian Maatsen?

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea players Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen could be braced for further interest from West Ham as Moyes looks to bolster his squad.

With just one year on his current contract, it appeared as though the Dutchman was ready to extend his deal, especially with Mauricio Pochettino wanting to keep the defender as part of his first-team squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, the same outlet suggested that the Blues were looking for in excess of £20m to let their academy starlet leave permanently.

Moyes could face a fight with Burnley for his signature however and Alan Nixon claimed two weeks ago that a loan deal would be the only option, saying:

“Hammers are keen on Maatsen as a replacement for outgoing Aaron Cresswell and hope to complete the move this week.

“Maatsen has impressed in pre-season but may be allowed out for a season if he signs an extended contract.

“Burnley have tried to buy Maatsen and would also take him on loan. However, Hammers may come up with a bigger rental fee.”

How good is Ian Maatsen?

The 21-year-old gem shone for Burnley in the second tier last season, ranking fifth across the squad for overall Sofascore rating (7.01), while also ranking first for big chances created (11), fourth for tackles (1.9) and third for interceptions (1.4) per game, showcasing his talents across both attacking and defensive metrics.

Indeed, the youngster was so impressive from an attacking point of view, that he ranked in the top 4% for progressive passes per 90 (6.44) when compared to positional peers along with ranking in the top 8% for progressive carries per 90 (3.3) and it clearly indicates he could be a danger going forward.

Not only that, but he could also get left-winger Said Benrahma firing again due to his attacking nature.

The Algerian winger registered just nine goal contributions in the league last term – six goals and three assists – while creating only five big chances but having someone like Maatsen providing support from behind could give him a major boost.

The young starlet could create plenty of chances for Benrahma and allow him to potentially get on the scoresheet more, while also supporting him on the left flank.

He was lauded by Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore during his loan spell last season, who said:

"The kid is bright, he’s hugely talented, he wants to learn, and he never gives up."

When Benrahma is fit and firing, he is a major asset to West Ham.

If Moyes manages to secure the signing of Maatsen for the remainder of the season, it could light a fire under the Algerian and spur him on to enjoy one of his best-ever campaigns.