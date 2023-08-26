Highlights West Ham United are actively seeking to add another player to their squad before the transfer window closes.

West Ham United are still looking to add another player or two to their squad before the summer transfer window closes next week.

David Moyes has spent the £105m raised via the sale of Declan Rice rather well, signing the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos, bolstering his midfield and defensive options in the process.

With European football gracing the London Stadium for the third season in a row, this hectic schedule will give the Scot a licence to pad out his squad further in order to cope with the demands.

With this in mind, they have made contact with a player who has recently shone in the Champions League…

Who will West Ham United sign next?

According to Football Insider, West Ham have made an enquiry over PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as they look to snatch him from under the noses of Nottingham Forest.

Forest submitted a loan-to-buy bid of £21.3m for the player, even though he has a release clause of £32m.

This move may stretch out over the coming days as much will demand on whether they defeat Rangers and qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Sangare scored their first goal in the 2-2 draw at Ibrox in midweek and if they miss out for a second year in succession, the Dutch outfit may decide to cash in on the midfielder.

How good is Ibrahim Sangare?

Having lost homegrown talent Rice this summer, it was clear Moyes had to improve his midfield area, and the arrivals of Alvarez and Ward-Prowse have certainly been promising signings to that end.

The Englishman, in particular, has settled in well, grabbing two assists in his debut against Chelsea last weekend, and he could turn into one of the signings of the summer.

The former Southampton star could forge a wonderful partnership in the heart of the midfield with Sangare, especially given their differing abilities.

Ward-Prowse registered 13 Premier League goal contributions last term while creating nine big chances and averaging two key passes per game, indicating that he was an excellent attacking threat.

Sangare did only manage six goal contributions in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, but he added some defensive stability into the heart of the midfield, making 2.3 tackles per game while winning 5.8 total duels per game – a success rate of 57% - and he was only dribbled past 0.6 times per game, showcasing his impressive physicality.

He also ranks in the top 16% when compared to positional peers for aerials won (1.52) and clearances per 90 (1.86), showcasing his presence.

It’s no wonder he was hailed as being a “real powerhouse” by journalist Josh Bunting a few years ago, and he has since improved his game massively.

The 25-year-old can chip in with the odd goal and assist while also being solid in the defensive aspects of the game, and this could allow Moyes to create a partnership that could potentially lead them to more glory this campaign.