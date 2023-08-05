David Moyes hasn’t signed a single player for West Ham United this summer and with the Premier League season about to begin next weekend, he will need to act swiftly to bring in a couple of fresh faces.

Having sold Declan Rice for £105m to Arsenal, Moyes certainly has money to spend, and he could use this to bolster all areas of his first team squad.

It appears as though Moyes could be targeting some defensive reinforcements during the transfer window, with Croatian centre-back Josip Sutalo being linked with a move.

How much could Josip Sutalo cost West Ham?

According to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, who spoke on Radio Toscana (via Fiorentina News), West Ham are one of the clubs looking at the player.

He said: “For Sutalo there are 4 clubs ready to put at least 20 million for the player. From Leipzig, to Arsenal, to West Ham and Ajax.”

It looks as though Moyes could face stiff competition for the 23-year-old should he decide to make a concrete move and with a fee of around €20m (£17m) being touted, it would be a wise way to spend some of his transfer budget.

Who could Sutalo replace at West Ham?

The Dinamo Zagreb ace could represent a dream successor to Angelo Ogbonna in east London, as the veteran Italian defender is in the twilight of his career and this forthcoming season could be his last at West Ham, as his contract expires in 2024.

The 35-year-old made 31 appearances for the club last season, with 26 of them starts and Moyes clearly still trusted the centre-back to deliver.

He was particularly impressive during the victorious Europa Conference League campaign, recording a Sofascore rating of 7.14/10, ranking him fifth across the squad, while making 0.9 interceptions and 2.1 clearances per game, ranking in the top ten across both metrics.

Moyes will no doubt be planning ahead for the future and by showing interest in Sutalo, it appears as though he wants to sign him this summer in a bid to eventually turn him into an ideal Ogbonna heir.

The youngster played 26 matches in the Croatian top flight last term, keeping ten clean sheets in the process. Sutalo also demonstrated his physical strength, winning 3.1 total duels per game – a success rate of 54% - and there is no doubt he could cut it in the Premier League.

The eight-cap Croatian international also significantly impressed on the continent with his displays in the Champions League.

Compared to positional peers over the previous 12 months, he ranked in the top 3% for blocks per 90 (two), while also showcasing his attacking qualities, ranking in the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.5) and with West Ham playing in the Europa League this season, Sutalo could be an ideal fit for Moyes.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig waxed lyrical about the defender in June, claiming he was “one of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe” and it’s evident that he needs to make a move to a club such as West Ham in order to continue his impressive development.

The 23-year-old could be a crucial asset for the club as they aim to impress again in Europe, turning into the perfect heir for Ogbonna in the process.