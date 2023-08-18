West Ham United have finally made a few much-needed signings in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse recently, however, manager David Moyes will be keen on adding a few more.

The end of the transfer window is just two weeks away and if Moyes aims to repeat the European heroics of last season, he simply can't rest on his laurels and must continue to invest the £105m secured from the Declan Rice sale.

With two midfielders already arriving this summer, thoughts now turn to bolstering his defence and a young talent is currently being eyed…

Who will West Ham United sign next?

According to Football Scotland, Glasgow Rangers are keen on luring Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, but they are not alone.

West Ham have also shown interest in the youngster and Moyes could offer both Europa League group-stage football and a chance for the defender to test himself in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old gem has two years left on his current deal, however, due to their failure to reach the Championship following a playoff defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last season, Peterborough may have to cash in on him this summer.

How good is Ronnie Edwards?

Just a couple of weeks ago, it appeared as though the Hammers were close to securing a deal for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

A fee of around £30m was agreed with United and Moyes looked set to discuss personal terms with the Englishman, yet the move has fallen through.

Maguire leaving the Old Trafford side this late in the window meant they would struggle to find an adequate replacement, and it’s back to the drawing board for the Scot.

Edwards, however, could be an ideal alternative to the former Leicester City defender, especially with the fact he is ten years younger and has yet to reach his peak years.

The Posh centre-back played over double the amount of league matches than Maguire last term (40 to 16) and he also registered more tackles (two to 0.5), interceptions (1.4 to 0.8) and clearances (3.3 to 2.6) per game.

The youngster also showed how impressive he was physically by winning four duels per game compared to just the 2.4 that Maguire won while Edwards also averaged more touches (68.7 to 42.4) and completed more accurate passes (49.1 to 30.6) per game than his much more esteemed compatriot throughout the whole of last season.

Of course, one was playing in the third tier and the other at the highest level, yet it’s evident that Edwards could come at a significantly cheaper cost than the United titan, whilst having the capacity to develop further.

The 5 foot 10 starlet was even hailed as a “Rolls-Royce” by Barry Fry in 2021 when the player was just 18 years of age, and his future certainly belongs at a much higher level than the one he is currently playing at.

Perhaps the move for Maguire falling through is a blessing in disguise for Moyes as he can make a more concrete approach to Peterborough for their prized asset, and it would be a very shrewd investment indeed.