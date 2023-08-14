Highlights West Ham announced the signing of James Ward-Prowse on Monday but could sign another midfielder.

The player in question has been dubbed a "monster" and could cost upwards of £40m.

He'd standout alongside JWP and fellow new signing Edson Alvarez.

West Ham United are finally beginning to ramp up their transfer business following weeks of inactivity.

David Moyes has already invested some of the £105m secured from the sale of Declan Rice by luring Edson Alvarez to the Premier League for a fee of £35.4m, while he could add some attacking reinforcements with a move for Manchester United striker Antony Martial.

It looks as though Moyes is pushing to sign another player from Old Trafford however…

Who are West Ham signing this summer?

According to Football Insider, West Ham are looking to push for the signing of McTominay should Lucas Paqueta secure a move to Manchester City.

City have seen a bid of around £70m rejected by Moyes for the Brazilian but they could perhaps come back with a further bid, this time including youngster Cole Palmer as part of the deal.

Selling another midfielder for big money would allow the Scot to make a concrete offer for his compatriot at United.

The 26-year-old is reportedly valued at £40m and with two years left on his current deal at the Old Trafford side, Erik ten Hag will surely be looking for as much money has possible.

How good is Scott McTominay?

Alongside Alvarez, Moyes has now added James Ward-Prowse to his midfield options for a fee believed to be around £30m and this is another player who could bring something different to the club.

The former Southampton gem was their one shining light during a woeful campaign in 2022/23, racking up nine goals and four assists in the top flight, while creating nine big chances and averaging two key passes per game, suggesting he was a massive threat going forward.

To put those numbers into context, he would have ranked first across the West Ham squad for goals and assists and key passes per game while sharing the honours with Jarrod Bowen for big chances created. It's clear, then, that Moyes has undoubtedly signed a player who will improve the team this term.

Adding McTominay into the side will also give Ward-Prowse a huge boost, especially with his defensive attributes which would surely allow the England international to thrive.

When compared to positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, the £60k-per-week United midfielder not only ranked in the top 1% for clearances per 90 (3.21) but also in the top 2% for aerials won per 90 (2.83) indicating just how impressive his defensive abilities are at the heart of the midfield.

McTominay also ranked in the top 13% for tackles per 90 (2.83) with this clearly suggesting that he could give Ward-Prowse so much more freedom by focusing on the dirty aspect of the game and making sure the ball is won back often.

This robust nature was praised by former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who lauded him as a “physical monster” back in 2020 and having started just 16 games across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, a fresh start could reinvigorate his game.

In the process, Moyes could form a dream duo, with both McTominay and Ward-Prowse looking to take West Ham to the next level.