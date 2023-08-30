After surviving the drop last season, West Ham United have got off to an impressive start in the Premier League this season, drawing once and winning twice in their opening three league games.

They haven't exactly had the easiest of opening months, either, with games against both Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. The quality of those sides didn't phase the Hammers, though, who dispatched both with 3-1 wins.

Now, as the transfer window edges ever closer to slamming shut, David Moyes' side could be about to be bolstered even further, having reportedly opened talks to boost their attacking options.

What's the latest West Ham United transfer news?

So far this summer, the Hammers have welcomed a total of four reinforcements, spending the reported £105m gained from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal fairly wisely.

The most eye-catching incoming on paper so far been Mohammed Kudus, who was involved in an impressive 25 goals for Ajax last season, scoring 17, and assisting a further seven in all competitions.

Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse has already got off to a good start to life at the London Stadium, scoring his first goal against Brighton last time out.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Hugo Ekitike on either a permanent deal or a loan deal before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

With PSG reportedly willing to listen to offers, Ekitike is certainly one to watch in the coming days. So far this season, the forward has made just one appearance for the Ligue 1 champions, coming from the bench against FC Lorient, perhaps making an exit suitable for all parties involved.

Who is Hugo Ekitike?

It's no secret that Ekitike has failed to make his mark at PSG, but it could be argued that he shouldn't take all of the blame for his struggles, having made just 12 starts in Ligue 1 last season.

When given a consistent opportunity, the 21-year-old forward has starred in the past, scoring 11 goals in all competitions in the season prior to his PSG move. And if West Ham can get him back to that level, then they may have themselves a young striker who knows exactly how to find the back of the net, and one that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig once described as having "superb flair."

When compared to both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, via FBref, it is Ekitike who stands out in a number of areas, too. Even with a lack of game time last season, the forward averaged more progressive passes per 90, and was involved in just one less goal than Antonio, having made nine fewer starts. Ekitike also had a better pass completion rate than West Ham's current options and was dispossessed fewer times per 90.

Everything points towards a potential upgrade for those at the London Stadium, who could be getting a player that has earned praise in the past from former Reims manager Oscar Garcia, who told BeIN Sports' Ligue 1 show, via Chronicle Live:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training