West Ham United have enjoyed a solid start to their 2023/24 Premier League campaign, securing four points from six and defeating Chelsea in the process.

Having won their first major trophy in over 40 years last season, David Moyes has seemingly carried this momentum into the new term and will be hoping for the good form to continue.

Having used the £105m that was raised via the sale of Declan Rice to sign Edson Alvarez, James Ward Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos, the Scot is still aiming to add a few more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Could he perhaps make a swoop for a former crowd favourite who has already shone during a spell at the club?

Are West Ham United going to make another signing?

According to ExWHUEmployee via his West Ham Way Patreon, West Ham could potentially offer Jesse Lingard a short-term deal.

He was released by Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season and has since been training with the Hammers in a bid to maintain his fitness.

The ever-reliable insider told supporters:

“He (Lingard) is looking good fitness-wise. At this stage, any offer would be short-term, around 6-12 months with a lower wage but incentive-based.

“At he start it was described to me as a ‘tiny chance’ – now there is a ‘chance’, it seems its getting more likely.”

It could certainly be a risk-free signing for Moyes and given the fact they have another hectic schedule, combining group-stage European football along with domestic commitments, securing him for nothing could be a shrewd move.

What could Jesse Lingard offer West Ham United?

The last two seasons haven’t exactly gone to plan for the former Manchester United gem, having made just 42 appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season.

He is fondly remembered for his stunning loan spell at the club during the second half of the 2020/21 season, getting back to his best which saw him star for England at the 2018 World Cup.

Across just 16 appearances for the Irons, he scored nine goals and grabbed five assists, demonstrating just how good he can be when full of confidence.

Indeed, Lingard created three big chances, averaging 1.1 key passes per game and succeeded with 1.1 dribbles per game, proving he was a key attacking threat for the club.

If, and it’s a big if, he could replicate that sort of form should he rejoin the club, he could strike up a solid partnership with Ward-Prowse.

The former Southampton maestro has already grabbed two assists on his first appearance for the club last weekend and sitting just behind Lingard at the heart of the midfield, he would surely feed him the ball often.

Last term, the 28-year-old registered nine big chances while averaging two key passes per game, all for a relegated outfit, and this could directly benefit the 5 foot 8 whiz, who could feed off this creativity in a no.10 role, just behind the striker.

The 30-year-old free-agent might not play every single match, but there is no doubting his quality when he is given the confidence to perform and play his own game.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand praised the talented Englishman during his temporary spell at the Hammers two years ago saying:

“I’ve argued with pundit after pundit, on-air, and off-air. He could play in any top team because he’s an intelligent footballer. He can play off one-touch or two-touch. Anyone who knows football surely has to see the kid has a talent.”

His levels have dipped since then, but with Ward-Prowse being a key influence playing behind him, Lingard could return to his previous levels should Moyes give him another chance in what would likely be a bargain deal for all parties.