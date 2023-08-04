West Ham United are set to make a move to sign Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo this summer, according to reports.

The Hammers are yet to complete a signing in the current transfer window, despite selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported £105m.

What's the latest on Josip Sutalo to West Ham?

With West Ham yet to welcome a summer arrival, they have reportedly turned their attention towards Dinamo Zagreb defender Sutalo. This comes after TuttoMercatoWeb director Niccolo Ceccarini told Radio Toscana that the Hammers are among the clubs willing to submit a bid for Sutalo in the coming weeks.

He said, via Fiorentina News: "For Sutalo there are four clubs ready to put at least €20m for the player. From Leipzig, to Arsenal, West Ham and Ajax.”

The London club aren't in a strong position to sign the Zagreb man, with TuttoMercatoWeb reporting that Ajax have recently submitted a bid of €19m (£16m), plus €4m (£3m) in add-ons.

With Zagreb holding out for €20-25m for their defender, as per Sport Witness, West Ham still have a chance to welcome Sutalo to the London Stadium in the forthcoming weeks.

Who is Josip Sutalo?

Sutalo may have slipped under the radar of some fans around Europe in recent years, but it is worth noting that he is a player on the rise. Earning plenty of praise from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the 23-year-old was described as, "one of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe".

Kulig also presented some impressive statistics after the West Ham target's performance for Croatia against Spain in a European Qualifier. During the game, Sutalo made 74 passes with an accuracy of 93%, whilst making five accurate long balls out of an attempted seven, completing one dribble, making three interceptions, three clearances, and blocking three shots.

On top of that, the defender also won his only aerial duel and both of his ground duels in what was a complete performance for his national team against one of the world's best.

With West Ham in a position to splash the cash following the exit of Rice this summer, signing Sutalo should be a priority. Looking at his stats against Spain, he possesses the qualities to start for David Moyes' side, who could particularly use his long-range passing to get the ball from back to front in a hurry, a point where West Ham's current options have struggled.

According to FBref, Kurt Zouma completed just 3.57 long balls per 90 last season, whilst Nayef Aguerd made only 4.63 per 90.

With that said, if West Ham did sign Sutalo this summer, then pairing the Croatian international with Aguerd could be the perfect way for Moyes' side to get forward in a quick and effective manner, especially when pinned into a low block against the Premier League's top six.

Whether it is Sutalo or another target this summer, the Hammers must act in the current window, with the Premier League season fast-approaching and Moyes yet to welcome a single arrival.