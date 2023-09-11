After losing Declan Rice, David Moyes' main two goals would have been to strengthen his West Ham United side using the reported £105m gained from the sale to Arsenal, and avoid any other major exit. With the summer transfer window closed, the former Manchester United boss can comfortably place two bold ticks in both boxes.

The Hammers have welcomed some big names, like Mohammed Kudus, whilst keeping hold of players linked with a move away, such as Lucas Paqueta. When it comes to departures though, the desire of the player can be crucial, and Moyes got a first-hand glimpse at that in the summer, with reports emerging that a West Ham star had ample opportunity to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The player in question opted to repay the manager's faith in him, however, and now a report may have revealed the two unnamed Premier League clubs reportedly chasing his signature.

What's the latest West Ham United transfer news?

Reports suggest that West Ham did well to lose only Rice in the summer transfer window, and have had their stubborn nature in the market repaid ever since, remaining unbeaten in four Premier League games.

One player they did particularly well to keep a hold of is Nayef Aguerd. According to Roshane Thomas of The Athletic, the defender received offers from Saudi Arabia and two unnamed mystery suitors, but rejected every offer, opting to repay the faith that Moyes showed in him during his debut season at the club.

It now seems as though the two unnamed European clubs could have been revealed. According to The Sun, via West Ham Zone, both Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the centre-back, as they look to improve their defensive options. With that said, it wouldn't be a shock if the two unnamed suitors who provided Aguerd with an offer over the summer turned out to be the two Premier League giants.

How has Nayef Aguerd performed so far this season?

After struggling to stay fit during his debut season at the club, missing a total of 22 games for West Ham, some may have been worried about the lack of impact that Aguerd was having at the London Stadium.

With four games gone this season, however, those doubters have been silenced. The Morrocon has featured in three of the Hammers' four Premier League games, and was on course for a perfect start until he received his marching orders in a victory over Chelsea after he initially scored the opening goal.

Back from suspension, Aguerd will face his toughest test yet this season, up against Manchester City, but, given the form he and his side have shown, a shock may well be on the cards.

It's a major credit to the work that Moyes has done that their game against City is a top of the table clash which could see the London club climb top of the Premier League table, if only temporarily. There's no doubt that Aguerd will be at the centre of that result should it take place after repaying Moyes' faith this season.