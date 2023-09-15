West Ham United have surprised plenty of neutrals this season, remaining unbeaten in the opening four Premier League games, with only Manchester City earning more points than David Moyes' side.

Those at the London Stadium will just be hoping that the international break didn't halt their momentum entirely, and they simply pick up where they left off, starting with a clash against the treble winners at the top of the league table.

It hasn't been an international break full of good news, either, with reports emerging that one key player is now refusing a contract extension, casting doubts over his West Ham future.

What's the latest West Ham United news?

Since losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported £105m in the summer transfer window, West Ham have done well to pick themselves back up, both on and off the pitch.

Only time will tell, of course, whether their spending proves to be smart, but on paper the arrivals of the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, and Edson Alvarez all coming through the door certainly looks like solid business.

The focus now may well be on keeping hold of the players, given that they've just bid farewell to Rice in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately for the Hammers, though, they could be set to suffer another blow.

According to Sean Whetstone, via West Ham Football, Pablo Fornals has decided not to extend his contract at the London Stadium. West Ham Football Tweeted: "Hammer Pablo Fornals has decided NOT to take up an unilateral option to extend his contract at West Ham, nor has he agreed to sign a new contract meaning he will be free to leave next summer.

"Fornals signed a five-year contract in 2019 which will expire next June. He cost the Hammers £24m with up to £6m add-ons. Fornals has made 184 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions."

How has Pablo Fornals performed this season?

It would be some blow for West Ham if Fornals not only left, but left as a free agent next summer. The midfielder is still an important part of Moyes' side, having featured in all four Premier League games so far this season, with the London club leaving many impressed in the last month or so.

When on form, the Spaniard has deservedly received plenty of praise, including from Moyes, who said, via the official West Ham website: "Pablo is a player that we really like. He is a great energetic player who does great work for the team, and he also has a knack for coming up with goals. There was the one at Bournemouth and in the semi-final. He has been a great team player over the last two years, and I have really enjoyed working with him. He is a great boy.”

With that said, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Hammers act when the January transfer window comes around. With Fornals on course to leave for free next summer, they may yet decide to cash in on the midfielder, who has been at the club for four years now.