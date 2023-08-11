Highlights

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the future of West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The midfielder is the subject of heavy interest from Manchester City.

What is the latest news regarding Lucas Paqueta?

The player has become a primary target for Pep Guardiola.

According to a report from The Athletic, the current Premier League champions are exploring the possibility of a deal for the Brazilian, who joined from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £51m.

According to FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Citizens have already seen two verbal bids rejected for the midfielder, with the most recent bid being £88m. The Hammers want more, however negotiations remain ongoing and both parties are confident that the deal can be completed, with the player eager to join the current Champions League holders.

Paqueta impressed at the London Stadium last season despite a slow start, making 43 appearances across all competitions and registering five goals and seven assists as he became a crucial part of the side that brought West Ham their first European trophy since 1965.

Man City are eager to add the player as they look to replace Ilkay Gundogan who departed this summer on a free transfer to Barcelona after seven years in Manchester. The German midfielder was crucial in the sides treble hunt, producing many moments of magic at crucial points, with the most memorable being his brace in the Manchester Derby FA Cup final.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones revealed that West Ham were losing hope in keeping the midfielder around, with their frustration growing after already losing Declan Rice this summer:

He said: "The frustrations around West Ham are very real - just as things were looking better on the transfer front they have been hit by a new wave and that’s with the Paqueta interest. He's become a fan favourite over the course of last season and to lose him on top of Rice feels shattering, even if things are going better now in terms of incomings.

The threat is real though and I have heard West Ham are taking it seriously enough to be thinking about how they will have to react in the market if this one does go against them being able to keep him.”

What is next for West Ham this window?

The Hammers are looking to spend some of the money they have brought in this window.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has undergone his medical ahead of his £30m switch to the Hammers. The club had previously seen two offers rejected for the England international but have now managed to reach an agreement to sign the 28-year-old.

The club have also an agreement in principle with Manchester United for defender Harry Maguire for £30m. Personal terms are still to be agreed with the defender who was originally believed to want to stay at Old Trafford this season, however that situation seems to have changed now.

The London club have also announced the signing of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax for a fee of £35.4m. The midfielder is the sides first confirmed signing of the summer, and is expected to be the sides Declan Rice replacement.

The side are also reportedly entering the race for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, as they look to replace Gianluca Scammaca who joined Atalanta earlier this window. The report states that the Gunners are asking for £40m, and the Hammers would face competition from Monaco for the USA international's signature.