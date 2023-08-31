Highlights West Ham's unbeaten start to the league campaign has alleviated concerns about their Premier League status after the departure of Declan Rice.

The club has made significant improvements in the transfer window, signing players like James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus.

After failing to land Yuri Alberto, the club are lining up another new target.

After Declan Rice's summer exit to Arsenal for a reported £105m, some may have worried about West Ham United's status as a Premier League side, particularly after their fight with relegation at times last season.

Months later, however, that worry has likely gone away, given that the Hammers have since got off to an unbeaten start to their league campaign, drawing with Bournemouth and defeating Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion in their most impressive outings yet.

Now, David Moyes could be about to add the final piece needed to complete what has been a commendable rebuild at the London Stadium so far, with reports suggesting that West Ham are eying a move for a new forward.

What's the latest West Ham United transfer news?

There's no doubt that West Ham have used the summer transfer window to improve in several areas.

James Ward-Prowse, alongside Edson Alvarez, arrived to fill the boots of the departed Rice. Meanwhile, Konstantinos Mavropanos has arrived to reinforce a backline which conceded 55 goals last season.

The most impressive signing is surely Mohammed Kudus, though. The attacking midfielder was involved in 25 goals for Ajax last season, and already had four goals in three appearances to his name in the current campaign, before completing the move to the London Stadium.

The former Ajax man could yet form a deadly duo with another arrival, too.

According to IG Esporte, via Caught Offside, West Ham have shown interest in signing Flamengo forward Pedro this summer after reportedly failing in their pursuit of Corinthians' Yuri Alberto.

The Brazilian reportedly has a release clause of around €60m (£51m), however, and Flamengo are looking to recoup as much as possible for their striker if he leaves this summer, potentially making a deal difficult for the Hammers to pursue.

Should West Ham United sign Pedro?

Last season, it was Michail Antonio who shouldered the majority of the responsibility at the front of West Ham's attack, scoring just five Premier League goals. And, based on that, he could certainly do with some help going forward - help that Pedro could provide.

The Flamengo man scored an impressive 27 goals in all competitions, whilst also assisting a further four to hit a goal involvement number of 31 - 12 more than Antonio in all competitions.

Pedro's arrival wouldn't need to be at the expense of the current West Ham forward, either. Instead, he can finally reap the rewards of avoiding unnecessary minutes and getting the rest he needs to maintain his form in the second-half of the season.

At Flamengo, Pedro has received deserved praise, including from journalist Tim Vickery, who said, via HITC: "The local hero over here is the centre forward, Pedro of Flamengo, who was the top goalscorer in South America’s Champions League, the Copa Libertadores.

“He had a brief go with Fiorentina, it only lasted four games – I think he was coming back from a cruciate operation and wasn’t at his best, he’s not quick, but he is very, very good in the penalty area. He’s an excellent finisher and he’s very technically accomplished.”