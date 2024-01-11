For the fourth season running, West Ham United are fighting for one of the Premier League's European places. Furthermore, the Hammers are currently still in the Europa League too, looking to win their second-consecutive trophy in Europe.

Nevertheless, if David Moyes is to keep the London outfit inside the top seven and on course for another European upset, the manager must strengthen his squad, particularly the left side of his attack.

West Ham United transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to a report from SportsLens, West Ham have been keeping their eyes on Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto ever since the summer transfer window and could make an approach for the Italy international before the winter market slams shut at the beginning of February.

Several clubs were said to be eyeing up a purchase of the winger in the previous transfer window after Gnonto handed in a transfer request at Elland Road, although no sale ever came to fruition as the Yorkshire club were reportedly holding out for £30m.

Gnonto's career may have stagnated slightly with the Peacocks as the attacker has struggled for game-time this season under head coach Daniel Farke. The Italian has become a mere squad player, playing just 884 minutes which has been spread across 22 appearances. Meanwhile, he has registered just one goal and one assist in all competitions.

As a result, Football Insider recently claimed that Leeds are now finally open to selling Gnonto, a change from their position six months ago, and West Ham could be waiting in the wings to capture his services.

Wilfried Gnonto stats comparison vs Said Benrahma

Compared to the rest of the sides inside the current top ten teams in the Premier League, only Manchester United have scored fewer goals than West Ham this season. The Hammers have bagged 33 goals in 20 league matches, or 1.5 goals per game on average. However, the Europa Conference League champions have conceded 1.36 goals per game on average, meaning their matches can easily go two ways, as per FBref.

Additionally, from West Ham's 33 goals in the Premier League this term, 17 have come from Mohammed Kudus and Jarred Bowen alone, which is over half. On top of that, only six players have scored more than one league goal for Moyes' side in the 2023/24 campaign.

In the team's midfield and forward line, with the exclusion of Bowen and Kudus, the Irons have several players who can get assists and create chances, such as James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta, but not enough players that can score goals.

One player who could help rectify this issue is Gnonto. It has been reported that Said Benrahma is on his way out of the London Stadium and Gnonto could be the perfect player to replace the Algerian. Benrahma has failed to score a single goal for the Irons in 21 appearances this season and currently boasts worse stats than the man who could take his spot in the team.

Per 90 Metrics Wilfried Gnonto Said Benrahma Goals 0.1 0 Expected Goals 0.2 0.22 Assists 0.1 0.16 Expected Assists 0.19 0.15 Progressive Carries 6.2 4.76 Progressive Passes 3.54 3.79 Passes To Final 1/3 2.28 1.46 Passes To Penalty Area 1.77 1.36 Stats via FBref

Gnonto is young and will be hungry to prove his talent at a club like West Ham, having been described as a "real diamond" by football scout Jacek Kulig. In 27 appearances last season, the winger bagged five goals in total, showing he has what it takes to play at the top level and a manager like Moyes would potentially bring out the best in him.

As a dynamic asset who can feature on either flank or through the middle, the Leeds starlet could well be the perfect addition to help send Benrahma packing.