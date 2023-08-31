Highlights West Ham United still needs to strengthen their forward department despite summer signings.

When looking at the West Ham United squad after a summer of incomings, one position still looks like it needs strengthening. And that's in the forward department.

As good as Michail Antonio is, he can't be asked to carry all of the responsibility when it comes to finding the back of the net at the London Stadium. When he was asked to do that last season, the Hammers encountered a far too close call with relegation.

As the transfer window enters its final days before slamming shut, reports suggest that the depth they may seek in their frontline will not be coming from a certain target, either.

What's the latest West Ham United transfer news?

The Hammers have at least welcomed additions elsewhere in their attack this summer, with the arrival of Mohammed Kudus for a reported £38m certainly one to keep an eye on throughout the season.

If they can now find another forward to add to their depth up top, then Kudus may well have the platform needed to take the London club to an entire new level. At Ajax last season, the attacking midfielder scored 18 goals, and assisted a further seven in what was an incredible campaign.

If he's looking to strike a deadly duo in that West Ham squad, it is unlikely to be with Corinthians' Yuri Alberto, however.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers are now unlikely to pursue a deal to sign Alberto, after they failed to find a resolution on Corinthians' price-tag, and, therefore, walked away.

The news will undoubtedly frustrate the forward, who had reportedly agreed personal terms with the Premier League side.

Should West Ham go back in for Yuri Alberto?

When weighing up their options, West Ham were arguably right to walk away from a deal for Alberto if they couldn't secure the striker's signature for a suitable price.

The forward has never played in Europe, and managed just ten goals in 46 appearances for Corinthians in Brazil last season. West Ham simply cannot afford to take such a risk so late on in the transfer window, given the potential availability of the likes of Hugo Ekitike.

If the Hammers were in a position to take such risks, then a 20-year-old Brazilian striker may well look like good business, particularly after the praise he received from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who Tweeted: "Yuri Alberto: - complete forward - powerful, athletic & fast - great off the ball movement - killer instinct - clinical finisher capable on both feet - very strong in the air - extremely dangerous on the counter - good link-up play 20 years of age. Fantastic forward."

Alas, as things stand, so late in the window and yet to sign a striker, West Ham are not in a position to get things wrong.

David Moyes' side have got off to an impressive start to the season, winning twice and drawing once in their opening three Premier League games. Now, those in London must ensure that they continue their form, and perhaps even welcome further incomings before the end of the window.