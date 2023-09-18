When West Ham United appointed David Moyes for a second spell in December 2019, it was met with mixed response from supporters, with some waxing over the suitability of a manager who knows the club and can orchestrate an exit from relegation danger, and others scratching their heads.

Many thought his arrival was somewhat regressive, a wariness in ambition and a failure to act with conviction and propel the club into the upper end of the Premier League.

He had previously led the Hammers for a short stint and departed upon the expiry of his contract after just six months in charge, but his return catalysed a club seeking a return to prominence, and he has now orchestrated illustrious success unseen in east London for many decades.

Indeed, after successfully preserving the Hammers' top-flight status with improved form in the latter phase of the 2019/20 campaign, Moyes has since led his team to successive European campaigns, making shrewd signings and developing a rock-solid collective understanding of the system and individual roles on the pitch.

Despite struggling in the Premier League last season, West Ham triumphed in the Europa Conference League and brought home the first slice of major silverware since 1980, when the club won the FA Cup.

And now, a successful summer transfer window has rekindled the verve in its entirety, with three wins from the opening five matches of the league season setting the club in good stead for a shot at landing a European spot once again.

That's despite the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal in July, with the Irons' club-record sale, as formidable as he is, proving to have been a stunning piece of business after rising through the youth ranks.

When did West Ham sign Declan Rice?

At age 14, Rice was released from Chelsea's prestigious Cobham academy, and after a brief trial period with Fulham, it was West Ham who decided to nurture the precocious youngster's talents in 2013, guiding him through his formative years with a belief that he could one day break into the senior set-up.

And that he did. Rice signed his first professional contract at 16 years old and proclaimed himself a "leader", oozing age-belying confidence in his future at the highest level.

Big words? Maybe. But Rice was bang on the money and always knew that his blend of application and natural talent would serve him well as he ascended the ranks, and after making his competitive debut in May 2018 in an away win in the English top-flight over Burnley, handed by Moyes during the Scotsman's first stint at the outfit, interestingly, he swiftly asserted himself as one of English football's most promising talents.

Football Transfers has documented the player's meteoric rise over the years, with Rice quickly moving from an unknown commodity to a £13m-rated prodigy in 2020, having started all 38 fixtures across the 2019/20 league campaign and even captained the side on multiple occasions, still just a teenager.

How much is Declan Rice worth now?

Hailed a "force of nature" by journalist Rob Blanchette, the understanding of the calibre of midfielder that Moyes had on his hands was crystalising, and as his imperious performances showed no sign of waning, he started to attract attention from some of the juggernauts.

They all wanted a piece. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all held a vested interest in 2021, and while West Ham held on to their man for as long as possible, it was actually Arsenal who convinced the player to make the cross-London move in July 2023, completing a British record £105m transfer, albeit this was trumped less than one month on as Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo for £115m.

This remarkable, lucrative departure for a player who had made 245 appearances and played a central role in an impressive rise to prominence must go down as a tremendous piece of business.

Having been rated at just £13m only three years before, Rice's value flew up by 708% over that period, and while it stings to see him ply his trade elsewhere, the summer acquisitions look to have been made with a clear vision, and West Ham have retained their overall quality as a club capable of competing for Europe domestically and for titles while on the continental stage itself.

Why is Declan Rice worth that much?

Interestingly praised as a “very good finisher” by former West Ham teammate Thomas Soucek, Rice boasts a multi-functional midfield skill set and one that prompted Arsenal to part with such a staggering sum of money for his services.

Indeed, Rice has only played five times in the Premier League for the Gunners but has already bagged his maiden goal at the most crucial of moments, bundling in from close range to give the Emirates Stadium side the lead in the dying embers of a thrilling 3-1 win against Manchester United.

To summarise his all-round skillset, as per FBref, the 45-cap England international ranks among the top 21% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive passes, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 6% for interceptions per 90.

The £240k-per-week phenom had also been previously heralded while on West Ham's books for his “monster” – as dubbed by ESPN’s David Cartlidge - presence in the centre, and without his rise to the fore under Moyes' wing, it's more than a little unlikely that the outfit's exploits over recent years would have been quite so emphatic.

It's not long into life without Rice at West Ham, but the early signs hint at great promise for Moyes' outfit; while the Englishman was the fulcrum in the middle, immensely talented and all-encompassing, the moves made on the summer transfer market tantalises further riches for West Ham.

The club return to Europa League competition this week, and despite defeat against Pep Guardiola's City last time out, three wins and a draw from the opening five Premier League matches is as good a start as Irons fans could have hoped for.

Rice will eternally remain a beloved figure in east London, with his qualities integral to the illustrious success of recent years, and while his departure this summer was a poignant moment, the club hit the jackpot in cashing in for a staggering sum and effectively replacing him with a talented clutch of exciting new additions.