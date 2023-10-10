West Ham United won the Europa Conference League in June to end the 2022/23 campaign on the highest of highs, having failed to live up to expectations on the domestic front.

That's despite boasting Declan Rice at the heart of the system, with the distinguished, all-consuming midfielder integral in the gleaning of silverware and ultimately completing a £105m transfer to Arsenal after attracting interest from the most lucrative corners of English football.

He was still, quite candidly, incredible, and it's daunting to think how the Irons would have fared had he not been in the squad, winning the club's Player of the Year award and being dubbed "one of the best in the world" by England teammate Kieran Trippier.

But he came and he went, and while his presence is gone the signings made by manager David Moyes to replace him have been absolutely bang on, with Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse all strengthening the Hammers squad.

Declan Rice PL Statistics 22/23 (Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 4 Assists 2 Pass completion 88% Key passes per game 1.0 Tackles per game 2.1 Interceptions per game 1.7 Total duels won 58%

And given that, eight games in, West Ham are in seventh place in the Premier League and looking more than capable for a fourth successive European campaign next year, few would argue that business has not been conducted effectively.

That being said, there must be some regret behind the failure to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United in 2022, before the Englishman's dream transfer to Manchester City turned into a nightmare.

Were West Ham interested in Kalvin Phillips?

According to the Guardian, in January 2022, ambitious West Ham launched a double bid for Phillips and his Brazilian teammate Raphinha, though both offers were turned down despite presenting the Whites with a £50m proposal for the central midfielder.

West Ham were flying high at the time, perched in fifth in the Premier League and constructing a squad targetting lasting success at the right end of the table, and required some first-rate quality to solidify such a position of power.

Ultimately, Leeds rejected the bids for the players as they fought against the threat of relegation, closing the door on West Ham's interest for good, with both stars leaving for prestigious outfits in the summer.

Phillips' £45m move to English champions Manchester City must have been a sting to Moyes' side, and while the former Leeds player will have been brimming with optimism and excitement, he has not found much success at all under Pep Guardiola's wing.

What is Kalvin Phillips' style of play?

While Phillips hasn't enjoyed fruitful fortunes of late, there is no questioning that he is a midfield “machine” when at its best, as has been said by the Athletic's Jordan Campbell.

Having been so important in Leeds' return to the top flight in 2020, the ace would star as his side's destructive offensive abilities secured a ninth-placed finish in his first term at the top.

As per Sofascore, he completed 85% of his passes, made 1.2 key passes, 2.6 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game and won 53% of his duels.

While not identical to Rice, he would have been perfect to have forged a midfield partnership alongside him and taken his position as the starring member after his departure this summer - certainly playing with more regularity than he is with the Citizens.

The link-up that could have been threaded this season with Ward-Prowse is another thing entirely, with the former Southampton star posting two goals and supplying six assists since joining for £30m in August.

As it is, Phillips languishes on the periphery and Ward-Prowse thrives at the heart of an impressive squad, ranking among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions and the top 17% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

How is Kalvin Phillips playing at Manchester City?

Sporadically, would probably be the apt summation of how Phillips is playing at Manchester City. Having enjoyed such noteworthy success in Yorkshire, there was a real feeling that the 28-cap England international would be able to integrate into the fold and prove to be a valuable member of the squad.

It wouldn't be the first time that an exciting talent had been plucked from lesser Premier League opposition and insinuated into the Sky Blues' mix, with Jack Grealish an integral part of the treble-winning side of 2022/23 after joining from Aston Villa in a £100m deal in 2021 and, much earlier, John Stones joining from Everton.

But so far it really hasn't worked out and City's supreme midfield has hindered Phillips' prospects of regular match action, with injuries compounding the matter.

Content creator Tom McDermott is among the many to criticise the "waste", with Phillips making only 21 appearances across all competitions last season and starting just two times in the Premier League.

This season, the skies aren't looking much brighter for the 27-year-old, who has so far received one start, coming against Newcastle United in a 1-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

It's a shame because, frankly, Phillips is a fantastic footballer and the notion that he is poor is simply untrue; things have not worked out under Guardiola but he must not seek a route out.

Whether West Ham would still take interest in his signature is another question entirely, but there's a real sense that he would be right at the centre of a thriving ship had he made the move to east London last year.

Injury problems aside, there is absolutely no reason why the tenacious gem would not have cemented a starting berth, and with his industriousness and Ward-Prowse's creativity, a truly ferocious partnership could have been born this season to ensure that any concerns over Rice's departure were swiftly quenched.

Phillips might now boast a glittering trophy cabinet, but surely there is more value to be had in serving a prominent role for a team like West Ham.

The likes of Liverpool were sniffing around Ward-Prowse's door this summer, but he's definitely made the right choice. It's a shame that Phillips didn't.