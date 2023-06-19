West Ham United are set to make a bid for relegated Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, in a move that would potentially deal a huge blow to young midfielder Flynn Downes.

What's the latest on James Ward-Prowse to West Ham?

There was always going to be plenty of interest in Ward-Prowse this summer, given his Premier League quality in a now-relegated Southampton side.

With that said, according to Football Insider, the Hammers and Tottenham Hotspur are the clubs leading the way for his signature, with the former now preparing to make their bid, as per Jones.

The reliable journalist told GiveMeSport:

"I do think they'll make a bid for Ward-Prowse and I'll be surprised actually, if they don't, they definitely like him."

Meanwhile, back in May, The Sun suggested that it would take £40m to take the England international away from St Mary's Stadium this summer.

James Ward-Prowse would be bad news for Flynn Downes

After playing just 753 minutes in the Premier League last season - the equivalent of a little over eight games - the potential arrival of Ward-Prowse should definitely worry Downes.

He arrived at the London Stadium full of hope last summer, though knowing that, still only young, breaking straight into David Moyes' plans was far from a guarantee.

In March, Moyes spoke about the 24-year-old's lack of game time:

“We’re trying to give Flynn the opportunities at the right time.

“We’re pleased with what he’s doing [but] we think there are things he can improve on.

“But it’s not easy breaking into the Premier League from the Championship and if you look at the people who’ve done it, it can take a bit of time. We hope he continues to develop and we’re happy for him.”

Pre-season usually provides that opportunity for young players, and Downes will likely have his chance to shine for the Hammers before the Premier League gets underway. But, can the former Swansea man compete with a player of Ward-Prowse's experience combined with ability?

The Southampton captain was involved in 13 goals in the league from midfield last season. Downes, meanwhile, didn't manage a single contribution in all competitions all campaign.

It all comes down to what Moyes wants from his midfielders, however.

Ward-Prowse - who former teammate Oriol Romeo once hailed as an "unbelievable player" - will certainly offer goals, leadership and the added edge of being one of the best set piece takers in the country. Yet, contradicting that, will he bring defensive stability?

With the pending departure of club captain Declan Rice, can the Hammers afford to go all-out attack in the middle of the park? Their near escape from relegation suggests that the answer to that question is a firm no, which could leave Downes well and truly in the thoughts of Moyes.

Defensively speaking, as per FBref, Downes makes more blocks and tackles, and loses the ball less per 90 than Ward-Prowse.

It's a case of a safe, more conservative option versus a more exciting, more eccentric player, and it all comes down to how much Moyes is willing to risk.

It could even be argued that there's room for both.

After all, West Ham don't just have their top-flight status to worry about next season following their qualification for the Europa League, having won the Europa Conference League.

With the Hammers forced to battle the European front, Downes will feel the pressure to impress with the likely limited opportunities that he does receive, should Ward-Prowse indeed arrive this summer.