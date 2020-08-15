Five realistic signings West Ham should target this summer

With the start of the new season just weeks away – the summer transfer window has never been as important. West Ham finds themselves in dire straights, after a disappointing season last time around, the Hammers will be hoping that David Moyes and the club will invest wisely in some all-important signings, to try and push the club back up the league table.

Despite the current financial climate, clubs are still attempting to go about their business as normal – and Moyes will have his eye on any players that he feels could make their way through the door at the London Stadium, and make a difference to the team that finished in a woeful 16th place.

With players likely to leave the club over the next month – the Hammers board will need to be tactile in their attempts at securing new players, and not overspend on players that won’t quite hit the mark as they have previously.

The club has made some great signings over the last few years – with Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, and Felipe Anderson to name a few, but will need to pull their finger out to try and emulate that transfer success once more – so who could the club realistically sign?