McAvennie believes West Ham can get around £60-80m for Declan Rice

Harry Maguire stunned the footballing world and divided fanbases when he made a record-breaking switch from Leicester City to Manchester United last summer. That little venture made him the most expensive defender in the history of the sport as the Red Devils had to splash around £78m to land their man.

Whether he’s actually warranted such an incredible price tag or not is a story for another time but many have now taken that transfer as a benchmark for any potential future deals. Just like Neymar Junior’s move to Paris Saint-Germain completely destroyed the transfer market for star forwards, Maguire’s switch did the same for defenders.

But this could also be a good thing for a club like West Ham United. David Moyes wants to rebuild the squad a bit but he needs a lot of money to do that. One avenue the Hammers could potentially explore is selling their prized asset, Declan Rice.

And Frank McAvennie believes they will indeed do that if someone matches their asking price. But how much is Rice worth, anyway? According to McAvennie, as much as Maguire. Here’s what he said to Football Insider on the topic: ‘You’re talking about £80 million for Harry Maguire. I think that if he’s worth that then West Ham will be thinking that Declan’s worth somewhere between £60-80 million. But listen, the owners will have a figure in mind, and I think it’s the same with every club, if someone matches that, they will sell him.’

That sum of money would surely go a long way to giving West Ham what they need to acquire the much-needed reinforcements. But is there a team out there willing and able to cough up that figure in the current climate?

Verdict

It goes without saying that West Ham will most likely pull the trigger on their young asset when and if they receive an offer in such a high region. At the moment, however, we still don’t know if there is a club contemplating that course of action.

Still, there have been some whispers of some Premier League clubs monitoring Rice so you never know.