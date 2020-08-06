West Ham line up transfer bid for experienced Premier League defender

According to reports, West Ham United are lining up a £10m move for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Shane Duffy this summer.

Manager David Moyes is familiar with the experienced centre-back, having managed him at Everton for a number of years. Duffy worked his way up the ranks through Everton’s youth academy in 2009.

Moyes is looking to strengthen his back-line this summer, with an experienced centre-back to play alongside Angelo Ogbonna who has been bossing the defence since the restart of the Premier League. Issa Diop on the other hand, has not been up to scratch and a replacement is needed.

As well as having a past experience with David Moyes, it would make sense for the Republic of Ireland international to join the Hammers as Winston Reid and Fabian Balbuena are thought to be up for sale this summer also.

The 28-year old would cost the Hammers around £10m, which is good value in todays game. Duffy is in the prime of his career and would be a solid addition for West Ham.

Duffy made 19 appearances for the Seagulls last season, scoring once. He is known for being a commanding centre back with strength and an aerial threat.

It is thought that Moyes must offload a player or two before signing Duffy, though a bid for the Irishman looks imminent.

Risk-free signing for the Hammers

For £10m, West Ham cannot go wrong signing Shane Duffy and it would essentially represent a risk-free investment. He would bring experience and leadership among their defence, and it is a no brainer for David Moyes, having worked with the Irish centre-back in the past.

Alongside Ogbonna or Diop, Duffy would bring more height and strength to their back-four, and it would make sense for him to join with Adam Webster keeping him out of the Brighton starting line-up for almost half of the season.