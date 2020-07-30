Eberechi Eze: West Ham could replace Felipe Anderson for just £20m

West Ham’s pursuit of one of David Moyes’ top transfer targets has been ramped up this week and the club ought to hand their manager his wish.

What’s the word?

According to the Guardian, the Hammers have stepped up their chase of Eberechi Eze with the Scotsman desperate to win the race to land the Queens Park Rangers sensation.

The east Londoners face stiff competition from a host of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and newly-promoted West Brom.

It is claimed that QPR are holding out for at least £20m and it’s also thought that the Irons will have to offload some deadwood in order to raise funds to sign the 22-year-old maestro.

Anderson upgrade?

Eze is one of the Championship’s most exciting talents and has played pretty much everywhere across the front three and even in central midfield.

The majority of his appearances at Loftus Road have come on the left flank and in the number ten role, which makes him a very exciting prospect for West Ham.

He finished the season with 14 goals and eight assists, all whilst averaging 3 dribbles, 2.2 shots and 1.8 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Eze’s key attributes are his dribbling and ability to keep hold of the ball. He also managed an impressive 86.5% passing success rate and clearly can deliver a cross in too.

These figures are well clear of Felipe Anderson, who is reportedly one of the Irons flops that is on the chopping block this summer. The £42m man has only delivered one goal and four assists this campaign. He’s also managed fewer dribbles (2.5), key passes (1) and shots (0.9) per appearance than the young English talent.

Eze has been likened to Jay-Jay Okocha and Raheem Sterling in the past. He’s even been lauded as a “tremendous talent” with “no limits” by his manager Mark Warburton, who also claims that the 22-year-old is a “very special player”.

To upgrade the club’s record dud Anderson with Eze would be an absolutely shrewd start to their summer business.

