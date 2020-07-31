Josh Maja: West Ham may have found their new Jermain Defoe

West Ham boss David Moyes may have just found West Ham their next Jermain Defoe as he plots a move for one of his former players.

What’s the word?

According to Sky Sports, the Irons have an interest in Josh Maja who has impressed since joining Bordeaux in January 2019 from Moyes’ old club, Sunderland.

It’s claimed that the Ligue 1 outfit could look to sell the 21-year-old striker as their finances have been implicated by the global pandemic.

Scottish giants Rangers are also keen on Maja as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

The Sun have previously mooted a £10m fee for his signature, but it remains to be seen exactly how much he could command this summer.

Defoe 2.0

Moyes was the man to give Maja his debut at the Black Cats back in 2016 before he went on to bag 17 goals in 49 senior appearances for the club.

Interestingly, former Hammers legend Defoe became a bit of a mentor for the young Nigerian during their time together in the northeast, helping improve his finishing and how to become a better player overall.

There will undoubtedly be similarities between the two as a result.

“Jermain Defoe was probably one of my biggest admirers because I think he just liked the fact that I was good at finishing.” Maja on Defoe.

This campaign, Maja bagged eight goals in 24 appearances, though he only played a total of 894 minutes via Transfermarkt, which makes it all that more impressive.

The young striker’s head coach at the Girondins, Paolo Sousa, claims that he’s a goalscorer with both “sharp and strong qualities” whilst Chris Coleman, the successor to Moyes’ successor at the Stadium of Light, believed Maja offered his side a “different threat”.

It would make perfect sense for the Hammers to pull the trigger on Maja, particularly with Sebastian Haller’s struggles this campaign, and if they get half the player Defoe was, then Moyes is onto a huge winner.

