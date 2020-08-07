Moyes reveals new transfer strategy and West Ham’s restructure plans

2019/20 has been a really tough season for West Ham United but just as he has before, David Moyes was able to save the Hammers from demise and secure another season competing in the top-flight. But even he knows something will have to change if the club is to finally move upwards to a better future.

For that reason, in a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Moyes has outlined a new transfer strategy and West Ham’s restructure plans, saying: “We would like to strengthen in a lot of areas. We’re lacking in defensive cover. We’re also looking to see who could move on, because that could change the direction we take during the transfer window. ”

It seems their defence will indeed be the priority in the ongoing summer transfer window and even though it’s usually a good strategy to scoop up young players and look towards the future, Moyes believes they need experience as well but have to be wise with their investment: “The owners have spent a lot of money in the last few years and I’m not sure a similar amount will be available this time. Whatever there is, though, we will spend it wisely. We’re trying to bring in a younger group but we will also need a couple of experienced players. Central defenders are usually better when they’re more experienced.”

If everything goes according to plan, we might be watching a brand new West Ham next season. Or so Moyes would hope. He is aware of the fact the team is currently lacking in many areas and he’s not pretending to be a title-challenger or anywhere near that at the moment, but that’s also the first step towards improvement.

Even more interestingly, the coach mentioned a new head of recruitment might be one of their future investments so a complete change in approach could be on the cards here.

Verdict

After shipping a total of 62 goals throughout the season in the Premier League, it’s quite obvious what West Ham have to do next. Of course, we’ve heard transfer rumours of them potentially chasing some big-name targets to bolster their defence so it does seem the Hammers are aware of their issues.

Moyes has proved he can work with limited resources but the club has been dancing on the edge for quite a while now. Changes are needed and they are needed fast. And as they say, there is no time like the present.