West Ham step up transfer efforts for QPR’s £20m-rated Eberechi Eze

According to the latest reports from The Guardian, West Ham have stepped up their efforts to land the transfer of Queens Park Rangers’ young starlet, Eberechi Eze.

The forward has been in high demand as of late, with other teams like Leeds United on his tail too, but David Moyes is determined to win this race.

And if the same report is to be believed, the Hammers might have to splash out as much as £20m to land the deal for the exciting 22-year-old player. Of course, with so many teams showing interest too and West Ham not exactly having a war chest available to them, this could indeed be a difficult deal to pull off.

However, The Guardian claims they will ‘make the funds available’ to sign Eze in front of their rivals. Moyes, in particular, seems to be a big fan of the London-born starlet who debuted for QPR way back in 2017 and wants to add him to the team’s lacking forward line.

Even though the 22-year-old certainly seems like their top pick, West Ham could turn their gaze to other targets, such as Brentford’s Said Benrahma, should this move end up under the bus.

Apart from Eze, however, Moyes has cast his gaze on the QPR full-back Ryan Manning as well as Wigan Athletic’s defenders Cedric Kipre and Antonee Robinson. Needless to say, that’s quite a list for a club that can’t exactly throw their money around on every young talent to spring out in the lower leagues.

Verdict

Seeing how the Hammers’ attack has been a big problem in the previous 2019/20 campaign, chasing someone as talented and as productive as Eze seems like a smart move by West Ham and Moyes himself.

With the ongoing talk of Albian Ajeti being close to a transfer to Celtic and the club’s intention of selling both Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini to increase funds, that wouldn’t exactly leave them with a healthy squad moving forward.

Reinforcements will be necessary but the question still remains: will West Ham be able to fend off the competition and sign the coveted young forward?

Only time will tell.