West Ham exit for Albian Ajeti a reminder of GSB disaster

Celtic have confirmed their signing of West Ham striker Albian Ajeti on a permanent deal.

What’s the word?

Despite only arriving last summer, Ajeti barely featured for the Hammers in his debut campaign in English football, making just 12 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Scottish giants Celtic have confirmed that they have ended the Switzerland international’s misery, with the terms of the deal actually undergoing a late change.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Sky Sports have revealed the Bhoys were initially prepared to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but this was then changed to a permanent deal, costing £5m.

Another GSB disaster

Talk about an unmitigated disaster.

The Hammers spent a reported £8m to sign Ajeti from Basel last summer, handing him a bumper £60k-per-week contract. For him to then play just 12 games in total under both Manuel Pellegrini and then David Moyes speaks volumes of how poor of a signing the Swiss ace was.

After splashing out a club-record fee to sign Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt, GSB surely needed a more Premier League-proven option to provide back-up to the Frenchman in his own first season in England.

Are GSB the worst owners in West Ham history?

Yes Vote No Vote

Instead, the two strikers they bought both had to adapt to the pace and intensity of the Premier League, and neither could really adjust quick enough to shoulder the goal-scoring burden.

In the end, Ajeti cost a whopping £11.1m in total for West Ham (combined transfer fee and wages for the year). With all the criticism GSB have faced over the years from loyal Hammers fans, this latest news is just another reminder of how badly they’ve let the club down again.