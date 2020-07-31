West Ham eyeing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are one of a few Premier League clubs interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

What’s the word?

Following the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season, talks of wholesale departures from the Vitality Stadium have emerged.

And as per Sky Sports, Wilson is a man in demand this summer. They claim that along with the Hammers, both Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in keeping the centre-forward in the top-flight for next season.

The report adds that David Moyes’ side are keen to add pace to their front-line, and Wilson would “fit the bill” for the Hammers boss.

Puts Sebastien Haller to shame

In his time with Bournemouth, Wilson has consistently proven that he is amongst some of the better Premier League strikers – he has scored 67 goals in 187 games for the club.

That level of experience could be vital for a West Ham side still searching for a starting number nine, although Michail Antonio did enjoy a fine end to season, netting eight times in his last seven top-flight games.

But when you compare Wilson to West Ham’s big-money signing from last summer, Sebastien Haller, there simply isn’t any competition between the two. The latter mustered just one goal in the last 13 league matches that he played, and it was no surprise that he barely featured for the Hammers after the Premier League’s restart.

The £18m-rated Wilson just has a nose for goal, with Howe saying: “He is an outstanding player with unique attributes for us. He has that ability to run in behind and he’s got the work ethic off the ball and, of course, he knows where the goal is.”

The Hammers could land a proven goal-scorer in Wilson this summer.