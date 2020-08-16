West Ham must be ruthless with Felipe Anderson this summer

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), West Ham star Felipe Anderson is on his way out of the club this summer.

What’s the word?

The Brazilian had a largely disappointing campaign last season, managing just one goal and five assists in 27 games across all competitions – a far cry from his impressive debut year in English football when he netted ten times.

Now, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claim that Anderson is set for an exit from the London Stadium, and that a return to the Serie A is considered an “ideal destination” for him – his former club Lazio have even been name-checked as a potential suitor.

The report adds that his representatives are searching for potential options in the transfer market, and that he would “gladly return” to Lazio if given the opportunity to do so.

David Moyes must be ruthless

After enjoying an impressive first season at West Ham, Anderson’s second year at the club was hugely disappointing. He failed to really kick on, and if anything, took a major step backwards in terms of his end product and overall performances.

Speaking back in October, former Premier League striker Darren Bent delivered a stinging criticism of the 27-year-old’s below-par displays. He said: “He is one who frustrates me as I’m a big fan of his. I’ve seen him before rip teams to shreds on his own. But yesterday…he has too many of these indifferent games, I wouldn’t even say indifferent he just isn’t doing anything, yeah you kind of forget he’s there.

Should West Ham sell Felipe Anderson this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

“He is one of their most influential players as he has that burst of speed which means he can destroy sides, and sometimes it’s just too far between as he’ll play really well then go missing for several games.”

As Bent admits, there is definite quality within Anderson, but that frustrating inconsistency means he is unlikely to be someone David Moyes can truly rely upon over the course of a whole campaign. It was no surprise that following the Premier League’s restart back in June, the Brazilian played just 89 minutes of top-flight football, including not even being named in the squad for three of the games.

This summer should see the Hammers be ruthless with the £22.5m-rated star.