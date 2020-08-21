West Ham want to get rid of £100k-a-week Jack Wilshere to free up wage bill

There are not many worse situations than being a club in dire need of a revamp and a squad refresh and not having any money to do anything about it. At West Ham United, things may not be as bad or as critical as that but David Moyes also knows this absolutely has to be a busy summer transfer window for the Hammers.

But you also can’t exactly say that the London outfit are ready to splash the cash because, as it currently seems, there is not that much cash to splash at all. For that reason, we just might see a departure or two first that would make the incoming transfers possible in the first place.

According to the latest report from The Times, West Ham are looking to offload Jack Wilshere in the ongoing window so that they can primarily ease the wage bill that is also one of the issues at the club.

The same source claims the former Arsenal man is on around £100k-a-week and still has one final year left on his contract. However, the Hammers are not willing to wait that long.

If no offer arrives and no one decides to take the player off their hands, they just might buy that last year out.

The Times also go on to state that West Ham are even contemplating selling him for less than £100,000 a week and then potentially making up the difference in wages until June 30 next year when his contract officially comes to an end.

That way, they could ensure someone indeed does go ahead with the sale.

One way or the other, however, Wilshere is on his way out of the club.

Verdict

West Ham are adamant on making changes and Wilshere could indeed be one of the first sacrifices made for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Another tough season is ahead and these are the kind of choices that will either make or break the Hammers’ journey forward. Moyes is doing the right thing but will it actually pay off?