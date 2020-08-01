West Ham fans react as Jeremy Ngakia set to join Watford

After making just five total appearances for West Ham’s first-team, it seems Jeremy Ngakia is set to join Watford this summer.

The 19-year-old played just once following the Premier League’s restart, completing 81 minutes in the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium to Wolves.

But now, according to both The Guardian and ExWHUemployee, the starlet is set to join recently relegated Watford following the expiration of his contract back in June.

The Guardian further claim that the teenager “turned down West Ham’s offer of a new long-term deal and even rejected their attempts to persuade him to sign a short-term extension until the end of the season”.

And after hearing about the update on Ngakia’s future, Hammers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

What’s the point in this move? I don’t get it…he was emerging into an exciting prospect who no doubt would have got given game time under Moyes. It can’t be for the money, surely? They’re now a championship club. I don’t understand this at all… — Gary Cohen (@GaryCohen100) August 1, 2020

Ben Johnson is laughing at this — Josh Mann (@JoshMann16) July 31, 2020

Left us to join a championship club have fun mate down there and he wanted to go to a bigger club his agent has done well there 🤣🤣🤣 — Emotions (@EmotionsMadness) July 31, 2020

That will teach him. Really promising player. Could have stayed with us and played in the Prem. enjoy the championship Ngakia. — Chris (@ChrisKnight2003) August 1, 2020

What a very strange career choice — Trevor Bishop (@trevorbishop11) July 31, 2020

Some fans compared Ngakia to Domingos Quina, who also left West Ham to join Watford – the latter has since made just 22 appearances across all competitions for the Hornets, and played just four times in the Premier League in the 2019/2020 campaign.

Worked out well for Quina 😂 — ⚒ Syd Barrett ⚒ (@Sydster999) July 31, 2020

Quina wasted his time going to Watford, so will Ngakia — Stefan Kirbyshire (@eec730bb04e7491) July 31, 2020

Him and Quina are the poor mans Carrick and Cole. — James Reading (@JReadingAloud87) July 31, 2020

After reportedly rejecting offers to stay at the London Stadium in the long-term, it certainly seems like a strange choice for Ngakia to head to Watford, who will now be playing Championship football next season following their relegation from the top-flight.

Ultimately, the 19-year-old’s decision would surely have rested on ensuring more game-time at whichever club, and clearly he feels that he stands a better chance to do with the Hornets.

But for now, Hammers fans understandably don’t seem to be shedding too many tears at his exit.