West Ham news: Hammers set to battle Everton and Arsenal for Barcelona’s Rafinha

At the moment, it does seem like Barcelona are willing to cut ties with the majority of their squad. The Catalans believe a rebuild is necessary and Ronald Koeman, the new head coach, will be given all the power to decide the fate of his players.

This means he says who stays, who goes and who gets transferred in. The way things currently stand, according to the latest report from SPORT, Rafinha is one of the players who’s been put on the chopping list.

The Catalan media are saying he is fully expected to leave Barcelona this summer and West Ham United, who were also interested before, could be set to battle both Arsenal and Everton for his signature.

We know that David Moyes doesn’t have a lot of money to spend in the ongoing summer transfer window but the same outlet mentions the Brazilian only has a year left on his contract and would probably command a fee in the region of €16m (£14.4m).

It has to be mentioned that Rafinha apparently has an offer from Lazio as well but at this point in time, a return to Italy is not exactly on the cards. This gives the Premier League sides a boost in the chase of his signature.

Of course, Koeman might end up finding a place for him at Barcelona but everything points towards that not happening and the Hammers have to use that to their advantage.

Verdict

Rafinha’s quality cannot be doubted. The only thing, however, that’s been holding the younger Alcantara brother back his whole career have been niggling injuries.

And looking at this whole package, with the price and the risks involved, that is essentially the only thing Moyes has to be aware of before bidding for the player.

If his physique can be counted on, Rafinha would be an incredible asset for the Hammers.