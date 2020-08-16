West Ham must sign Real Madrid star Luka Jovic this summer

According to The Daily Express, West Ham are lining up Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as a possible replacement for Sebastien Haller.

What’s the word?

After arriving for a club-record fee last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, Haller endured an inconsistent debut campaign in English football, netting just seven times in 32 Premier League games.

Now, The Daily Express claim that French side AS Monaco are keen to end his stay at the London Stadium, with Niko Kovac – his former boss at Eintracht – keen on a reunion.

The report adds that in Haller’s exit, the club will target the likes of Jovic and Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Compared to Luis Suarez

Out of the two options, Jovic certainly seems like the stand-out one. Whilst his first season with Real Madrid hasn’t exactly gone to plan – he played just 27 times across all competitions and completed the full 90 minutes just once in La Liga – he still remains an elite finisher.

Former Serbia manager Mladen Krstajic said: “He’s a classic goal-getter with great control of the ball and a good understanding of the game. I’d probably compare him to Luis Suarez. He’s courageous and dangerous at any moment because he’s always lying in wait for his chance or any inattention from the opponent.”

Jovic’s final campaign with Frankfurt saw him rack up an impressive 27 goals, with ten of them coming in the Europa League alone as the Bundesliga side were eventually knocked out in the semi-finals stage by Chelsea.

His teammate at Eintracht, Alexander Meier, spoke just as highly about his finishing abilities, saying: “In training you could see immediately that he’s just amazing in front of goal. He has everything. Heading, shooting, left foot, right foot. Inside the box he knows exactly where the ball will fall down.” Kevin-Prince Boateng meanwhile simply insisted he could go on to become a world-class striker, and that he is a “street footballer” at heart.

Whilst GSB may get criticism for splashing out a club-record fee for a signing like Haller and then letting him go just a year later, if that means potentially bringing in Jovic as a replacement, then it really would be something to give them some credit for.