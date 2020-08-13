West Ham news: West Ham learn asking price for top transfer target

West Ham United are still on the hunt for quality reinforcements this summer and one of their priorities is clearly to boost that lacking defensive line. Specifically, it seems that David Moyes is still gunning for a full-back to join the London outfit in the ongoing summer transfer window.

And if the recent transfer news are true, they are still eyeing Nottingham Forest’s right-back, Matty Cash. But of course, this is not the first time we hear the youngster’s name mentioned in the same sentence as West Ham but according to the Mirror’s latest update (via football.london), Moyes will have to splash £15m to get the Championship star to the Premier League.

Needless to say, this is not a small sum for a club that’s still struggling financially. On top of that, the same source claims, West Ham’s initial offer was reportedly £5m short as Forest simply laughed off the first effort.

But it was actually last year that the Hammers first tried snatching Cash away and back then, they were told he would cost £17m. Now, about eight months later, the 23-year-old is still pretty expensive for their taste. Of course, whether he has actually warranted such a price tag is another story but the Championship side are adamant he won’t be sold for less.

Still, Cash was also linked to RB Leipzig back in 2017 and then, he would’ve cost them around £6m. Now, however, he has successfully transformed into one of the best full-backs in the league.

Verdict

Despite the outside circumstances undoubtedly affecting the sums of money clubs can operate with, it does feel like it would be a tough task to negotiate a better price for Cash.

His quality simply demands it as the youngster has accumulated 140 appearances for Forest since making his debut all the way back in 2016, bagging 13 goals in those five seasons in the process as well.

And with that quality always comes the appropriate price. Moyes will have to think hard about this one.