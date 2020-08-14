West Ham news: Hammers eyeing 52-cap star to bolster their forward line

It seems as if though West Ham United will have to be extremely active in the ongoing summer transfer window if they are to patch all the holes in their current squad. Of course, David Moyes is very much aware of their needs but the problem, as usual, might actually stem from gathering the necessary funds to further bolster the team.

Still, according to an exclusive new report from Football Insider, the Hammers are eyeing a transfer for Olympique Lyon’s Bertrand Traore. The 24-year-old has seemingly fallen down the pecking order in France and could be available for purchase.

Of course, we shouldn’t forget the winger already played in the Premier League three years ago while he was at Chelsea. That stint wasn’t exactly too successful overall but it does mean he has experience of life in the English top-flight despite also spending some time on loan at Dutch outfits Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax.

In France, however, it was another rollercoaster of a ride with Traore shining in his first season at Lyon but then slowly fading away as time went on. Now, as it seems, Lyon are willing to let him go.

Still, there’s no mention of the exact price tag they are demanding but it does seem West Ham will face some competition from Burnley. Previously, Traore was also linked with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

The queue is not exactly short but the Hammers need reinforcements. Will Moyes pull the trigger in the end?

Verdict

Of course, West Ham can’t afford to get into huge bidding wars seeing how their financial situation is not the best. But if they can somehow snatch the 52-cap forward from Lyon for cheap, it would be a great move.

As of right now, however, there are a couple of Premier League outfits that would be looking to do exactly the same thing so it could be easier said than done to get this deal over the line.