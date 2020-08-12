West Ham news: Hammers promptly dismiss mooted £50m bid for their star

Chelsea have been on a rampage in the ongoing summer transfer window. After already finalising a couple of rather impressive deals, the Blues have reportedly turned their attention to West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

So much so that one of the transfer news suggested Frank Lampard’s squad has tabled a £50m bid to bring the young star to Stamford Bridge. This, however, was promptly dismissed by the Hammers, as reported in Sky Sports’ latest update.

The same outlet states West Ham are adamant on keeping Rice at the club and maintain that he is simply not for sale. Therefore, a bid of £50m would hardly make them reconsider their stance. David Moyes is seemingly keen on the 21-year-old midfielder staying at the club for many years to come and West Ham’s rebuild for the upcoming campaign would very much be centred around him.

Of course, Rice has played in Chelsea’s academy when he was a youngster but was then released aged 14. Now, he still has a long contract with the Hammers that runs until 2024 and the club have an option to extend it for a further year. For that reason, getting him now would be easier said than done for the Blues.

Still, West Ham are in dire need of quality reinforcements themselves but with no money for such endeavours, they might indeed be forced to sell some of their prized assets.

Rice, however, they maintain, won’t be one of those players.

Verdict

The situation at West Ham is far from ideal. Even though they managed to secure their stay in the Premier League, now comes another difficult part of actually repeating that feat next season.

For that to happen, Moyes will undoubtedly have to refresh and further improve the squad this summer. And that only makes the task of keeping Rice in the team that much more important.