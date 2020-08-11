West Ham News: Hammers preparing new £8m offer for seven-goal forward

David Moyes has once again done his magic to pull West Ham United out of the gutters and towards safety. But he also knows perfectly well the team will need strengthening in the ongoing summer transfer window if the Hammers are to enjoy a more competitive and overall successful 2020/21 season.

According to the latest report from The Sun, West Ham are preparing a second bid for Slavia Prague’s winger, Lukas Masopust. After their initial offer that is reported to have been around £4.8m was rejected by the Czech team, the Hammers are now willing to offer £8m, which is much closer to the selling club’s evaluation.

The 27-year-old has bagged seven goals and assisted five across 37 games played last term and would indeed be a big bargain considering his output is quite good. However, as we now know, West Ham don’t exactly have a lot of money to spend.

For that reason, Moyes will likely have to sell some players first before looking to potential reinforcements on the market. Both Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko could be next on the chopping block as the Premier League outfit looks to raise funds. But if they are indeed moved on, West Ham will also need more attacking power to come in to plug those holes and help the team improve.

Masopust just might be the chosen one if Slavia accept the second attempt, which is likely seeing how they were the ones asking for that specific amount in the first place.

Verdict

There are no two ways about it, West Ham need more firepower and they will need to dip their toes into the market this summer if the team is to be ready for the 2020/21 campaign.

Moyes has somehow managed to secure Premier League football once again but there’s no guarantee this squad is good enough to do it again. Masopust, on the other hand, might bring them one step closer to that goal.