West Ham news: West Ham hope to use flop as make weight in £20m Eberechi Eze chase

This summer transfer window is bound to be increasingly chaotic for West Ham United. David Moyes is on an extremely important mission to somehow revamp a faltering squad and make them competitive with resources that are quite limited, to say the least.

One of their big transfer targets is also Queens Park Rangers’ young talisman, Eberechi Eze. The Hammers were already linked with the £20m-rated man earlier in the window and now, according to the latest report by the Evening Standard, they have the upper hand in the chase.

Interestingly enough, the same outlet reports the reason behind it is that they are planning to offload Jordan Hugill to QPR to somehow sweeten the deal and make the transfer of Eze possible in the first place.

The 28-year-old has more or less flopped in London since joining West Ham from Preston North End in January 2018. However, his loan stint at QPR was decently successful and this could prove to be crucial for Moyes.

Of course, the question remains, will the Championship side accept this ‘swap deal’ of sorts. Yes, Hugill was a good addition for their team but would they be willing to part with Eze for him?

The Hammers will definitely be hoping that’s the case. Who would’ve thought that a flop player would end up playing such a key role in one of their priority transfers for the summer window?

Verdict

It goes without saying that this deal, if it indeed goes through, would be an incredible piece of business for West Ham. Not only would they get rid of Hugill, who doesn’t exactly have a future at the club, but they would also be able to beat their rivals to Eze’s coveted signature.

But they shouldn’t celebrate just yet. The Evening Standard say they do have the upper hand but nothing is sealed just yet for the Premier League side.