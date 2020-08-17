West Ham news: Moyes ready to part with £45m star to fund new transfers

2019/20 hasn’t exactly been easy for West Ham United but now that they have successfully survived that particular battle, it’s time for David Moyes and co. to look ahead to the next campaign. Obviously, improving the squad is their priority and with that come purchases in the summer transfer window.

However, the Hammers don’t have a warchest just lying around so in order to buy, they will have to sell first. And according to Sky Sports’ new update, Moyes is ready to part with Issa Diop in an attempt to further raise funds.

Of course, this is not the first time we hear about the young defender attracting a lot of interest from various different teams. Just last summer, as the same outlet reminds, Diop was valued at £75m when Manchester United were knocking on West Ham’s door. Now, however, the Hammers will likely have to sell for around £45m instead.

The financial situation at the club is not brilliant, not in the slightest, and even though every club in the country was hit during the outbreak of the pandemic, the London outfit seem to be struggling more than most.

SkySports mention Diop actually earns less than half what some of his other teammates do and this could be a chance for him to finally start earning more than his £50,000 a week wages somewhere else.

West Ham, on the other hand, are just looking to cash in wherever they can and the same report states at least two Premier League clubs are currently interested.

Verdict

Diop will surely be missed if he ends up leaving the club in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, big changes are needed and this is the only way Moyes actually gets the chance to invest in his squad.

Sacrifices often have to be made and the young defender is looking likely to be the Hammers’ first one of the summer.