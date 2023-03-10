Journalist Chris Jack has tipped West Ham United to be among the frontrunners to sign Scott McTominay this summer amid uncertainty over the Scotland international's future.

What’s the latest on Scott McTominay to West Ham?

It remains unclear just how valued the midfielder is by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and there has been talk that he could be on the move this summer.

For instance, Premier League outfit Newcastle United have been linked with a possible attempt to sign McTominay, with the player valued at £40m (as per ESPN).

What's more, in a recent interview with former Man Utd defender Paul Parker, Rangers were tipped as a potential destination for the 26-year-old, while the Hammers' own interest has emerged over the past week.

However, while speaking about this on the latest edition of The Rangers Review, Glasgow Times writer Jack said that the Ibrox outfit likely couldn't afford to sign McTominay - but suggested that West Ham may well be a better fit.

Indeed, he said: "I am a fan of him for Scotland. I think he's done well for Scotland. I've always had my doubts whether he is a Manchester United midfielder. Personally, I don't think he is and I think he’ll probably find his chances limited there as the Ten Hag era unfolds.

"I think in terms of a move to Rangers or Celtic, wages will be a stumbling block, I would imagine. If you're a Premier League player at the peak of your powers, the Old Firm are not a place that can offer you the type of money that you're after.

"If you look at a West Ham, an Everton, even like a Leeds or something like that, maybe that's the type of team I can see McTominay playing for, and they will blow the Old Firm out of the water."

Could McTominay replace Rice at West Ham?

David Moyes' men have actually been linked with a move for McTominay elsewhere recently. Indeed, despite the £40m touted in some reports, Football Insider suggest a fee in the region of £25m could get the job done with West Ham interested.

Of course, the Hammers will likely be looking for a new midfielder in the summer with club captain Declan Rice expected to leave for pastures new.

This would leave a big gap to fill in the middle of the park but the Englishman should fetch a tidy transfer fee – with fees in the region of £100m being touted – and so West Ham could potentially sign McTominay for around £25m and have money left other for more transfers.

The Man Utd man would at least arrive with plenty of Premier League experience, having played 137 times in the league, which isn't far off Rice's 192 – while he's also scored three more goals than the Iron in this time.

Taking it all into account, perhaps this is one deal the east London outfit will consider.