West Ham make offer for defender but transfer is complicated

West Ham United have reportedly made an offer for River Plate right-back Gonzalo Montiel, according to Goal.

The Hammers are in need of a new right-back this summer following the double departure of Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia. It is suggested that West Ham have made an offer of €7.5m (£6.7m) for the Argentine; however, this is only for the 80 percent rights that River Plate own of Montiel. The other 20 percent is owned by a third-party, and West Ham have had trouble in the past regarding third-party agreements for Argentine footballers.

Montiel actually has a €20m release clause, though River Plate are forced to sell him for much lower than that due to the current financial impact of the pandemic.

The 23-year old right-back has made two appearances for Argentina’s national team, and he would be an investment for the future – especially at such a low and reduced price tag.

David Moyes is looking to strengthen his defence this summer, though in order to do this he must offload some players. Shane Duffy has also been linked with a move to the London Stadium from Brighton this summer, and the addition of a new right-back would be crucial for the Hammers.

Argentinian star, Manuel Lanzini could help his fellow countryman settle into life in England and he has claimed that Montiel would fit in well at the club.

Montiel is ideal Hammers investment

This would be the ideal move for Montiel this summer, and he would certainly bring a unique element to West Ham’s defence alongside a couple more new signings. Montiel can also cover in centre-back if needed and is proven to be very versatile and able to use both feet.

Montiel has great pace, high stamina and a physical side to his game, making him the perfect fit in the Hammers back-four.