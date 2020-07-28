West Ham could land Moyes a new threat with more assists than Fornals

West Ham boss David Moyes successfully steered the side to safety but now it’s time for GSB to back their man in the summer window and they could be onto a bargain if latest reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to Jack Rosser at the Evening Standard, the Irons chief is aiming for a young influx of stars and Queens Park Rangers left wing-back Ryan Manning is high on the list alongside Eberechi Eze.

It claims that Moyes wants to shun the highly-paid underperforming flops at the club in favour of youth and exuberance.

And QPR’s versatile assist-king is one of several targets despite a potentially reduced budget.

Attacking threat from the back

A new left-back should certainly be on the agenda for next season if the Hammers are to substantially improve – not just defensively, but in an attacking sense too.

The 24-year-old has everything that Moyes is looking for having managed five goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

Per WhoScored, Manning is averaging 2 tackles, 1,9 key passes, 1.7 crosses, 1.1 shots and 0.9 dribbles per game, which only emphasises his abilities at either end of the pitch.

This is something that the Irons currently lack tenfold – regular first-choice Aaron Cresswell managed half the number of crosses and key passes as the Championship ace during the 2019/20 campaign.

Manning is also able to play in central midfield, thus opening up further possibilities to Moyes.

Former Rs boss Ian Holloway brought the young talent to light a few seasons ago, claiming that he’s “absolutely outstanding and epitomised what my QPR was before and what I want it to be in the future.”

Everything about this deal makes sense, so it’s on GSB to now push ahead with the players Moyes is demanding.

