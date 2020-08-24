West Ham news: Moyes planning double swoop for Bournemouth’s Fraser and Wilson

With AFC Bournemouth going down to the Championship for the upcoming 2020/21 season, the Cherries were always well aware of the fact other Premier League sides might raid their squads entirely.

And this is exactly what could happen pretty soon if the reports from The Sun are to be believed. The outlet says that David Moyes is planning a double-swoop of Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

Of course, the transfer for the latter player would cost him around £18m but Fraser would then come for free, making the raid cost only that amount and meaning West Ham are in for a two-for-one kind of deal.

But this is not exactly set in stone. Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in Fraser and Moyes will first have to ensure the player actually chooses them instead of the Eagles.

Palace have reportedly tabled the 26-year-old a £50,000-a-week deal but West Ham should be able to match that amount and convince him to join them instead.

Wilson could also be a difficult case since he, just like Fraser, is not short on admirers and the queue for his signature might be even longer. The Sun mentions the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Newcastle United as clubs who are looking to snatch him up.

However, the player himself seems to be leaning towards a move to the Hammers. Now it’s all about sealing the deal and bringing the player in.

That, of course, is often easier said than done.

Verdict

There have been concerns about Moyes not exactly having his priorities straight in the ongoing summer transfer window. West Ham need defensive reinforcements so splashing the cash on other areas first is a weird move.

However, getting two quality players for £18m does sound like a step in the right direction. They can’t spend much so they have to spend smart and this is exactly the way to do it.