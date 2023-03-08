West Ham United are one of the sides who are believed to be showing an interest in potentially signing the possible free agent Reiss Nelson in the summer.

Will Reiss Nelson be a free agent in the summer?

The Arsenal winger is currently running into the final months of his deal with the north London side which is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

However, there are reports suggesting the Gunners are already holding talks with the 23-year-old over potentially extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

This comes on the back of another heroic weekend for the youngster after netting a dramatic late winner to take all three points in the game against Bournemouth.

But speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has suggested there are a number of clubs eyeing the Englishman, West Ham being one:

"Reiss Nelson, really interesting one, out of contract at the end the season. He's 23 already, Reiss Nelson, which I think says a lot, really. I just think he does want to stay. But he's got an awful lot of interest out there from a lot of clubs - West Ham being one of them."

Would Reiss Nelson provide West Ham with an upgrade?

The Arsenal winger has enjoyed two huge games in the Premier League this season having come off the bench to help win the games against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

In those two games, Nelson - hailed "absolutely unreal" by BBC man Gavin Ramjaun - racked up just 84 minutes of football, however, he was able to return Mikel Arteta with a stunning three goals and two assists (via Transfermarkt).

But on the whole, it has perhaps been a slightly underwhelming campaign for the 23-ear-old who has been sidelined for large chunks of the season through injury.

His only starts have come through games in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup in which he has provided Arsenal with one assist in those three games.

The winger's on three appearances in the Premier League have come from the bench with the likes of Bukayo Saka proving fierce competition to break beyond in Arteta's pecking order.

And with this in mind, a move in the summer could prove a smart decision from the Englishman in a bid to pick up some regular first-team football.

However, he has only featured in a handful of Premier League games this season, it could potentially prove a bit of a risk for the Hammers given his limited sample size.