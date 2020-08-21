David Moyes must unleash Grady Diangana at West Ham next season

West Ham boss David Moyes could be sleepwalking into a transfer disaster this summer if fresh reports are to be believed…

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have pulled a U-turn on their young winger Grady Diangana and are now prepared to sell him if they receive an offer of £25m.

They claim that Moyes had been reluctant to let the 22-year-old leave the London Stadium before next season after his impressive loan spell at promotion-winning West Brom.

Now the club would like to move him on in order to garner some extra funds to use in the transfer market.

Moyes mistake

With the likes of Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko also on the chopping block this summer, it would be a strange move to get rid of Diangana too.

This really could be one of Moyes’ biggest mistakes at the Irons.

The enigmatic winger provided eight goals and six assists as the Baggies clinched the runner-up spot in the Championship this term – he only started 23 matches, which makes it all that more spectacular. Diangana also averaged 2.4 dribbles, 1.6 shots and 1.4 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Only one Hammers star (Michail Antonio) scored more goals than the 22-year-old whilst no other player managed to match his assists for the season.

Diangana’s performances at the Hawthorns haven’t gone unnoticed either, Lee Hendrie believes he has set himself up “to be an absolutely fabulous player” and a “total nightmare” for defenders whilst EFL pundit Keith Andrews has described the wide man as “explosive”.

West Ham are better off having him around next season. He’s hungry to be a success and will be on less than half the money that the majority of the squad – flops included – are on.

It’s no wonder SPFL giants Celtic and Rangers are hot on his tail. They’d both make Moyes rue this blunder.

