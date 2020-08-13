West Ham can land their own Bruno Fernandes in Jovane Cabral

West Ham have been tipped to make another offer for one of their reported transfer targets this week and there’s a good chance it gets accepted for the right amount.

What’s the word?

According to A Bola, via Sport Witness, the Irons may submit a €25m (£22.5m) offer for Sporting Lisbon attacker Jovane Cabral after previously having a €15m (£13.5) bid knocked back by the Portuguese outfit.

It’s claimed that this amount would be enough to tempt the club into a sale this summer with Ruben Amorim keen to reinvest the funds with summer additions of his own.

David Moyes may only have to stump up €20m (£18m) with the rest following in add-ons, which is a bonus too.

Fernandes influence

Cabral is one of the most exciting prospects in Liga NOS right now and of course, coming from the famed Lisbon academy is also a benefit – following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Joao Moutinho.

In fact, his potential impact in the Premier League could be similar to that of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, a superstar who has been somewhat a mentor to the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Canal11, via Inside Futbol, the Red Devils playmaker revealed that he still texts his former teammate with advice – even if it’s negative. He said: “In my opinion, he did not have a great game because I know Jovane’s quality and I think he can give more.”

The Cape Verde international has played just 19 times this campaign but has still managed to provide six goals and two assists whilst averaging 2.9 shots and 2.1 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

He shoots more than Hammers’ top goalscorer Michail Antonio (2.8x per game).

Clearly, he likes to put himself about and attack his man out wide, though he’s also been deployed through the middle since the departure of Fernandes in January.

Portugoal.net have dubbed Cabral as a “wing sensation” who can be the heir to Gelson Martins’ throne – though its the Hammers who should swoop for him as a potential replacement for Felipe Anderson, who is on the chopping block this summer.

