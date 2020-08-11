West Ham transfer news: Aissa Mandi would be a bargain in east London

West Ham have enjoyed a bit of a transformation under David Moyes since the Scot took the helm in December, but if they are to progress onto the next level, then investment must be made and starting at the back isn’t the worst place to begin…

What’s the word?

According to El Desmarque, the Irons are one of the teams that have sounded out Algerian central defender Aissa Mandi, who plays under Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis.

It’s claimed that the La Liga outfit could be open to a sale with the 28-year-old entering the final year of his current contract.

Do the Irons need to sign a new centre-back?

Absolutely! Vote No way... Vote

AS Roma are the other team mooted with interest but reports elsewhere have linked Premier League champions Liverpool with a swoop, too.

Betis are thought to want just €12m (£10.8m) for Mandi.

Bargain?

Only four teams in the top-flight conceded more goals than the Hammers last season – the three that were relegated and Villa, who were saved on the final day of the season.

Therefore it can be argued that bolstering the backline is absolutely necessary.

Moyes shouldn’t look further than Mandi given the price and the financial constraints hanging over the east London club this summer.

Despite not being a household name, the 6-foot powerhouse has been one of the better ball-playing centre-backs in Spain this season with only Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos managing a better passing success rate.

1 of 10 How many players did West Ham sign during Allardyce's first season in charge? 15 17 19 21

Mandi has averaged 62 passes per game, 4.7 of which are long balls, at an accuracy rate of 89.7%, via WhoScored. He’s also managed to provide 3 clearances, 1.3 interceptions and 1.1 tackles per match too.

He was integral to Betis completely shutting out title winners Real Madrid at the Bernabeu; a 0-0 there against a front three of one-time Hammers target Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo is a phenomenal achievement.

The 28-year-old notched four clearances, two blocks and one tackle against the free-scoring Frenchman.

At just £10.8m, Moyes could land himself one of the bargains of the summer transfer window in the Betis star. The club should absolutely bring him to the London Stadium.

AND in other news, West Ham could be a fantastic spot for in-demand winger