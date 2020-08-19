West Ham selling Felipe Anderson a reminder of GSB’s failings

One of West Ham United’s flops has been given an exit route out of the club this summer but it’ll only prove just how badly David Sullivan, David Gold and Karren Brady have run the east London outfit…

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Star, Lazio are keen on bringing their former winger Felipe Anderson back to the Italian capital this summer after being snubbed by David Silva at the last minute.

The Manchester City legend opted for a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad instead, leaving a furious Lazio looking at alternatives, of which the Brazilian is one.

It’s claimed that the Hammers would be open into selling their one-time £36m club-record signing with the Serie A outfit eyeing up a move.

One of many GSB’s failures

Anderson featured 28 times in all competitions for the Irons this season but only managed to deliver one goal and four assists, averaging just 1 key pass and 0.9 shots per game, via WhoScored.

It has been suggested that West Ham would sell the 27-year-old for just £30m, so if they were to offload him back to Lazio, then it only goes to show just how poorly GSB have conducted business over the years.

You only have to look at Alban Ajeti for a more recent example.

In the 5 foot 9 wide man, they have blown a total of £50.5m through transfer fees, add-ons and his reported £85k-per-week wages.

That’s an awful, awful lot of money for a player that has simply failed to deliver and the east Londoners are going to struggle to get half that in return for his services this summer.

It’s hardly encouraging for David Moyes, who will no doubt be wanting to bolster his squad having only staved off relegation in the final few games of the season.

Anderson’s sale could fund new additions, but can GSB be trusted to finally get it right? It looks rather doubtful.

