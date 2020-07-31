West Ham can clinch Arnautovic successor in Duvan Zapata

West Ham United may finally get the chance to fill the void left behind by Marko Arnautovic this summer amid emerging links to a hugely prolific and exciting talisman.

What’s the word?

According to Corierre dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Irons have begun putting the wheels in motion to try and secure Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

It is claimed that the Serie A outfit have so far rejected all advances for the 29-year-old following a €30m (£27m) plus Mattia Perin bid from Juventus alongside the Hammers’ approach.

They go on to suggest that a move for Zapata could prove too difficult whilst it remains unknown what sort of fee might tempt them into a sale.

Aranutovic successor?

Arnautovic left the London Stadium last summer, joining Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m, and no player is yet to step up into his mould having departed after an impressive 15-goal contribution season.

Sebastian Haller has struggled with the pace and the physicality of the Premier League – even despite scoring seven times this year, he doesn’t seem like the best fit for David Moyes.

Meanwhile, the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko have all failed to impress the Scottish boss, resulting in them reportedly being on the chopping block this transfer window.

It’s no wonder that Zapata is on the list of targets this summer as he can bring that brute force presence and pace that the Austrian provided to the Hammers.

The Colombian has provided 20 goals and six assists in all competitions for Atalanta, who have emerged as a rather exciting outfit, making the UCL knockout stages.

He’s also averaged 3.1 shots, 1.8 aerial duels won, 1.4 key passes and 0.8 dribbles per game whilst he’s even fouled 1.6 times each appearance too, via WhoScored.

Zapata’s skipper at the Nerazzurri, Papu Gomez, has described the prolific marksman as a “beast” and claimed that “when he is feeling good he’s like a train – you throw the ball forward and ‘ciao!”

Given his £32.4m valuation by Transfermarkt, it’ll take a lot for GSB to snatch him away from Italy, but if they can do so, then Moyes is going to get an Arnautovic-like weapon who could wreak havoc next season.

